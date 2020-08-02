Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.