Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of HUN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $96,749,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $64,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.