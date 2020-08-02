Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTHIY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Hitachi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Hitachi alerts:

OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.