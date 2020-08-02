Hiscox (LON:HSX) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 765 ($9.41) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 810 ($9.97).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hiscox to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 850 ($10.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 950 ($11.69) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($12.78).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 781.60 ($9.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 805.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 969. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,779 ($21.89).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

