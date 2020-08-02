Hilliard M. Eure Sells 1,223 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $36,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,576.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HZO opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $600.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4,285.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

