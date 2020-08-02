Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,860

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,380 ($29.29) to GBX 2,860 ($35.20) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.50).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,150 ($26.46) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,256.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,670 ($32.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($30.15), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($40,702,682.75).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

