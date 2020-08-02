HighPoint Resources (HPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.23. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

HPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

