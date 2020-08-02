Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

