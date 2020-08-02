Head to Head Contrast: CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) vs. FreightCar America (OTCMKTS:RAIL)

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FreightCar America alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FreightCar America and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America 0 2 0 0 2.00 CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

FreightCar America currently has a consensus price target of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Given FreightCar America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than CHINA RWY CONST/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of FreightCar America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FreightCar America has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FreightCar America and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America $229.96 million 0.09 -$75.18 million ($4.48) -0.36 CHINA RWY CONST/ADR $120.17 billion 0.10 $2.92 billion N/A N/A

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FreightCar America.

Profitability

This table compares FreightCar America and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America -47.49% -40.18% -18.27% CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 2.36% 7.26% 1.66%

Summary

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR beats FreightCar America on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers and gondola railcars, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, intermodal doublestack railcars, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, and rebuilds and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations. It undertake projects, such as railways, highways, urban rail transits, water conservancy and hydropower, housing construction, municipal engineering, bridges, tunnels, airports, and wharfs. The company is also involved in the provision of survey, design, and consultation services for railway, urban rail transit, highway, municipal engineering, industrial and civil building, and water transport engineering. In addition, it manufactures large railway track maintenance machinery, excavating machinery, rail equipment, special construction equipment, bridge construction equipment, railway electric construction equipment and materials, lifting equipment, and steel structures. Further, the company is involved in the real estate development; purchase and sale of goods and materials; and provision of logistics, financial agency, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Group.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.