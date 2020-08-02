Head-To-Head Comparison: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) vs. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insmed and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $136.47 million 19.34 -$254.34 million ($3.01) -8.68 Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.99 billion 4.53 $2.40 billion $9.74 10.52

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Insmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Insmed has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -162.82% -87.35% -33.04% Alexion Pharmaceuticals 15.28% 22.57% 14.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Insmed and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 8 0 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1 6 16 1 2.71

Insmed currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.80%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $144.82, indicating a potential upside of 41.30%. Given Insmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Insmed on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 (SYNT001), which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products; collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases, as well as with Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc. to advance the development of CAEL-101 for light chain (AL) amyloidosis; and partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

