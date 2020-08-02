Head-To-Head Comparison: Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) and CRYO-CELL International (NASDAQ:CCEL)

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CRYO-CELL International and Catasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Catasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Catasys has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Catasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catasys is more favorable than CRYO-CELL International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Catasys shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Catasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Catasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17% Catasys -74.67% N/A -116.76%

Volatility and Risk

CRYO-CELL International has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catasys has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Catasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.09 $2.29 million N/A N/A Catasys $35.10 million 12.55 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -22.51

CRYO-CELL International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catasys.

Summary

Catasys beats CRYO-CELL International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRYO-CELL International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc. provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

