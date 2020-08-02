Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

