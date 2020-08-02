Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €38.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.33 ($55.43).

Shares of CCAP stock opened at €17.97 ($20.19) on Thursday. Corestate Capital has a 1 year low of €14.92 ($16.76) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($51.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.83 and its 200-day moving average is €27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

