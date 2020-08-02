Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

