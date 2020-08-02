Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after buying an additional 944,792 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after acquiring an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,601,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,337,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,865,000 after acquiring an additional 158,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

