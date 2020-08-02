Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $538.92 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

