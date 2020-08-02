Harley-Davidson Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.