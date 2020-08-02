Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 216,311 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

