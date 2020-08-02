Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HNRG stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.27.

HNRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

