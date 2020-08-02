GYM Group (LON:GYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.72).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.64) on Friday. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 million and a PE ratio of 51.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.94.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of GYM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86), for a total value of £302,000 ($371,646.57).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

