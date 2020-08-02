GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

VFH opened at $58.91 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

