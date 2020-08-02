GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,653,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,994,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

