GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $112.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

