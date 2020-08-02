GWM Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 407,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after acquiring an additional 226,180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after acquiring an additional 957,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

