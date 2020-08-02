GWM Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,662.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,663.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,633.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,718.61.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.