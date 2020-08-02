GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enbridge by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Shares of ENB opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

