GWM Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 356.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 259.8% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,225 shares of company stock worth $19,915,197. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.