GWM Advisors LLC Sells 18,245 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $56.01 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.