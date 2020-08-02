GWM Advisors LLC Sells 11,775 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

