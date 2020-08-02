GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

