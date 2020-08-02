GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

