GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,128,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,977 shares of company stock worth $36,248,032 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $237.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

