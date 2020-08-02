GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 363,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Mondelez International by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

