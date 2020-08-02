GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 196.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 182,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after buying an additional 121,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000.

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

