GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 6,750 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 173,921 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $140.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60.

