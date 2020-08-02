GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 38,454 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 200.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DUSA opened at $24.36 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.