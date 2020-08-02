GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 364 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

