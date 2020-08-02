GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,846.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period.

FDVV stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

