GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,320,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $264.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $265.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.43, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

