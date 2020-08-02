GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 422,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 124,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 141,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter.

ULST stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $40.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

