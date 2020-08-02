GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

