GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.