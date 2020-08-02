GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
