GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

