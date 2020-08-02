GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after buying an additional 776,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after buying an additional 276,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

