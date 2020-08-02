GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,119,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $295.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $295.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

