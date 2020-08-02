GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in City by 5,355.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 159,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $11,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in City by 428.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in City by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in City by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of CHCO opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

