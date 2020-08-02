GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRET. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 272.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRET opened at $72.30 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $878.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRET shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

