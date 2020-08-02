GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

