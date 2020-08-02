GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SA. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

