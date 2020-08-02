GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 120,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $113.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

