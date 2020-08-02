GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $92.09 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

